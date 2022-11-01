Man and mother jailed over Mitcham man-on-fire drugs killing
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was found on fire in south London.
Jean Loeike Guei's remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in September 2020.
Raphael Kokkinos was convicted at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of Mr Guei, 23, during a row about drugs.
Post-mortem tests failed to determine a cause of death but did find blunt force trauma to the face and head.
The court heard that Kokkinos was storing a parcel of drugs for Mr Guei, with a street value of about £40,000.
The package was stolen in a burglary and Mr Guei was "increasingly desperate" to be repaid ahead of the birth of his child.
Kokkinos claimed he acted in "excessive" self defence when there was a struggle at his home in Streatham and the 6ft 2in tall Mr Guei fell and hit his head.
Immediately after the fatal attack, Kokkinos, 35, got help to cover up the crime, including from his 71-year-old mother Sylvia and friend Aaron Williams.
Over 48 hours, Mr Guei's car and phone were disposed of and the crime scene was cleaned up so only two blood spots were found on the kitchen worktop, the court was told.
The body was dumped under cover of darkness and set alight.
Kokkinos, of Polworth Road, south west London, admitted manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.
On Tuesday, Judge Angela Rafferty KC told him: "There was no attempt whatsoever to get any help for this man or to call the authorities in any way.
"The cover-up was premeditated, sustained and orchestrated by you for your benefit.
"The condition of Mr Guei's body when recovered was appalling and something that haunts the members of his family."
Sylvia Kokkinos and Aaron Williams were each jailed for three years for perverting the course of justice.