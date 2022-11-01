Southwark pedicab crash: Drink driver jailed over woman's death
- Published
A drunk driver has been jailed after he smashed his car into a pedicab in south London, killing a woman.
Sophie Strickland, 31, died in the crash on New Kent Road, Southwark, on 10 July while she was visiting the capital to celebrate her birthday.
The court heard Luis Fernando Balcazar Soto, 24, from Elephant and Castle, threatened to punch people preventing him from running from the scene.
He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.
Southwark Crown Court heard Ms Strickland, from Hay-on-Wye, in mid Wales, had been travelling in the pedicab on the way back to her hotel with her friend Jade Redford when they stopped to use a nearby cash machine.
Balcazar Soto's car then smashed into the rickshaw just after Ms Strickland got back in, throwing her from it.
Ms Redford said she returned to find her friend lying among the wreckage, telling the court: "I knew all I could do was sit there with Sophie, hold her, stroke her hair and tell her how much she was loved - and that memory haunts me every day."
The pedicab driver Tanzir Ahmed, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
The court heard Balcazar Soto, whose former partner and friend were in the car with him, did not have a licence and was twice over the drink-drive limit at the time of the crash.
He was described by witnesses as "driving like a madman" as he hit speeds of up to 70mph (113km/h).
The court heard he tried to run from the scene and threatened to punch members of the public who attempted to stop him, as well as offering them money to let him go.
'My life devastated'
Balcazar Soto pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, acting in breach of a restraining order by seeing his former partner, and breaching a suspended sentence.
In addition to the jail sentence, he was banned from driving for 10 years and nine months.
In a statement read by prosecutor Fiona Robertson, the victim's mother Glynis Strickland said: "Sophie was my only daughter and was the most beautiful thing in my life.
"As a mother, I can't imagine any greater pain in my life as losing a child I raised to a beautiful woman. In seconds, my life devastated."
Balcazar Soto has four previous convictions for 10 offences, including drink driving and two counts of driving whilst disqualified within 10 days of one another.
Mark Butler, defending, said the 24-year-old "apologises profusely" for the crash, adding: "His remorse is demonstrated by his guilty pleas."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk