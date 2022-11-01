Stratford: Teen arrested after fireworks set off at crowds
A teenage girl was arrested after fireworks were set off towards bystanders, including a woman with a baby, in east London.
Dozens of police were deployed over reports of fireworks being thrown near Stratford Bus Station at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.
A video on social media showed a woman with a baby in a pram appearing to be hit by a firework aimed at some stairs.
The Met said a teenage girl had been arrested and remains in custody.
In a statement, the force added she had been held after a firework was thrown towards officers, and inquiries were ongoing.
Other videos posted on social media showed several police vans and a line of officers called to the incident.
The improper use of fireworks is incredibly dangerous. It’s beyond time that their sale to the general public was banned. Children should not be in the possession of such dangerous explosives.— Nate Higgins (@natehiggins) October 31, 2022
I’m relieved no injuries were reported but this could have had horrific consequences. https://t.co/hJjJCuVuso
Newham Council Green Party leader Danny Keeling apologised to residents on Twitter, saying "nobody should have their own safety compromised".
"This is entirely unacceptable behaviour, this is a risk to life and a fire risk to homes," he said.
Fellow Green councillor Nate Higgins called for fireworks to be banned from being put on sale to the general public.
Mr Higgins added he had written to inspectors and Newham's cabinet lead on safety to ask for a council briefing on the matter.
Newham Council has been contacted for a response.
