Sudbury stabbing: Murder charge after man killed outside restaurant
A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed to death in north-west London.
Givani Espuet died after being found injured outside a restaurant in Harrow Road, Sudbury, on Sunday morning at 01:50 GMT.
Detectives launched a murder investigation and on Monday evening charged Theo Simon with murdering Mr Espuet.
The 33-year-old has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
Police said Mr Simon, of Gladstone Avenue, Wood Green, would appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A post-mortem investigation into Mr Espuet's death will also be carried out on Tuesday, the Met Police added.
