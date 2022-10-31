Stamford Hill: Two girls injured in north-east London bus crash
- Published
Two girls have been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus was involved in a crash in north-east London.
The crash happened on Stamford Hill's junction with Amhurst Park at 17:02 GMT, the Metropolitan Police said.
Both girls, said to be 14, were treated at the scene. One girl is believed to have life-threatening injuries, the Met added.
The driver of the bus stopped at the scene and so far there have been no arrests.
Transport for London (TfL) said road closures are in place, including at Stamford Hill in both directions at the junction of Clapton Common.
Traffic lights have also been damaged, TfL added.
The Mayor of Hackney tweeted about the crash and advised people to avoid the area.
Philip Glanville wrote: "Awful to hear about this accident tonight in Stamford Hill, first thoughts with those injured in the accident and all those from the community & emergency services who went to help them."