Gang Violence Matrix: Hundreds removed from London gang database
- Published
Hundreds of people have been removed from a gang database created after the 2011 London riots.
About 1,200 people have been taken off the Met's Gang Violence Matrix following a review.
The database is used by the Met to identify those at risk of committing, or being a victim of, gang-related violence in London.
There are now 1,933 people on the matrix, the lowest number since the database was set up in 2012.
This represents a decrease of just over 50% from August 2017, when the number of individuals on the matrix peaked at 3,881.
The number of black and other minority ethnic communities being added to the database since May 2018 have also decreased, going down from 89% in 2019 to 77% in 2021.
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was committed to a complete redesign of the database as part of plans to rebuild public trust in the force.
"We know that young men and, in particular, young black men continue to be over represented on the matrix," he said.
"Sadly, there is a reality that levels of violent crime do disproportionally affect young black men - both in terms of victimisation and offending and our tactics do need to be targeted so we can protect those most at risk.
"However, it is not appropriate that the matrix further amplifies this disproportionality."
The review was ordered by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who first ordered scrutiny into the database in 2017, following concerns in the The Lammy Review, which found communities had deep reservations about how the matrix operates, including concerns that young Londoners listed could face sanctions relating to housing and other public services.
Following that review, a Disproportionality Board was established by the mayor as part of his action plan, started in November 2020, to look at a wide-range of policing issues, including the matrix and ongoing work to improve trust and confidence in the Met.
"The fact black Londoners have less trust in the Met should concern us all," said Mr Khan.
"That is why the comprehensive overhaul of the Gang Violence Matrix is so important - increased scrutiny and transparency will help increase the degree of confidence all of London's diverse communities can have in the Met."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk