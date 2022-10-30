Brixton shooting: Two men dead after reports of gunshots
Two men have died after reports that gunshots were heard in south London.
Police were called around 19:50 GMT to Railton Road in Brixton on Sunday following reports of gunshots, where they found two men injured. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police said the nature of their injuries was not confirmed.
A number of roads in the area are closed and a crime scene is in place. No arrests have been made, the force said.
