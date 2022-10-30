Waterloo stabbing: Man, 32, killed in knife attack named
- Published
A man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station in the early hours of Saturday morning has been named as Adrian Keise.
The 32-year-old, from Lambeth, was attacked during an altercation involving two groups of men in Lower Marsh Street, Met Police said.
The dispute began outside Cubana restaurant before moving down Lower Marsh Street, the force added.
No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "I am sure that there were people who witnessed what happened who haven't yet spoken to us about what they saw.
"You may have thought it was insignificant at the time, but it could be vital in helping us to identify those responsible."
Police were called to reports of a knife attack in the road at 02:15 BST.
Mr Keise was discovered near a block of flats in Frazier Street and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk