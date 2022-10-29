Waterloo stabbing: Man, 32, dies after knife attack near station
A 32-year-old man has died after a stabbing near Waterloo Station.
Police were called to reports of a knife attack in Lower Marsh at 02:15 BST on Saturday.
The man was discovered near a block of flats in Frazier Street and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.
No arrests have been made yet and the man's next of kin have been informed.
A crime scene remained in place on Saturday, the force said.
