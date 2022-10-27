Tube station attacks: Urgent appeal after man pushed on tracks
A man has attacked two people at London Underground stations, assaulting one and pushing another on to the tracks.
British Transport Police has launched an urgent appeal to find a suspect and said the investigation was "moving at pace".
The first assault took place at Baker Street station at 11:50 BST. A man was then pushed on the tracks at Finchley Road shortly after midday.
Officers have released an image of a man they want to trace.
Detectives said at this stage it was not believed any of the parties involved were known to each other.
Neither of the victims suffered serious injuries, according to police.
Det Insp Paul Watts said: "We want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public's help to establish his whereabouts."
He urged anyone with information to contact police urgently, call 999 and not approach the man.
He said: "This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we'll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening."
