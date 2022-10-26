Stratford fatal stabbing suspect sought by police
- Published
Police have issued a picture of a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London.
Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was fatally stabbed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on Sunday.
The Met have issued a picture of Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, who they urgently want to speak to in connection with the murder investigation.
Police believe the suspect was known to the victim and that he is not believed to be a threat to anyone else.
The force has encouraged anyone who sees Mr Alvarez Florentino to call 999 immediately.
He has links to east London and may be going by a different name, police said.
Police were called to the property around 03:35 BST, where Ms Saldana Feliz was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as stab wounds.
Another woman was also found with stab wounds at the property.
The 30-year-old who suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries, remains in hospital.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk