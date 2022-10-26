Kanye West wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds
- Published
London's famous waxwork museum Madame Tussauds says it has removed a wax figure of Kanye West from public view.
It comes after the rapper posted anti-Semitic comments on his Twitter account and Adidas ended its deal with him.
The model of Mr West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has now been moved to an archive by the museum.
A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds London said the museum "listens" to the public about "what they expect to see".
The figurine was originally launched in the museum in 2015 alongside a waxwork of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.
The museum's decision follows numerous controversial events and statements involving Mr West, 45, including when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Ye, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was dropped by his talent agents CAA.
His record label's parent company Universal Music put out a statement on Twitter saying "there is no place for antisemitism in our society".
A completed documentary about him has also been shelved.
Madame Tussauds said: "Ye's figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction."
German sportswear company Adidas said it was ending the production of Yeezy, its fashion collaboration with West, and pulled all products from sale "with immediate effect".
Mr West's finances have also taken a hit following the incidents, according to Forbes, which estimates his estate's value has dropped from $2bn (£1.5bn) to $400m (£349m).
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk