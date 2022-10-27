Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate.
Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong, 67, in north-west London in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and dumping it in Devon.
Ms Chong's headless remains were found by holidaymakers in Salcombe, 200 miles from her home in Wembley.
Mitchell forged a will in Ms Chong's name in an attempt to gain money for renovating her house.
Ms Chong, who was also known as Deborah, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with her mental health, the trial at the Old Bailey heard.
She had initially offered to invest £200,000 for renovations at Mitchell's property, also in north-west London, but changed her mind.
Shortly afterwards, she went missing before her remains were discovered 16 days later.
A radiologist who examined Ms Chong's injuries told the court it was likely she had been hit over the head with a weapon.
Detectives who searched Mitchell's house found Ms Chong's personal and financial documents, and a will that had been created on Mitchell's computer after Ms Chong's death.
Mitchell had named herself and her mother as the beneficiaries of Ms Chong's estate, valued at about £700,000.
Mitchell, who had a degree in osteopathy, boasted online of her award-winning skill in human dissection and had denied having anything to do with Ms Chong's death.
She declined to give evidence at her trial but her defence claimed the prosecution had failed to prove her involvement or that Ms Chong was even murdered.
After the verdict, Judge Richard Marks praised the police team for their "excellent and extremely thorough investigative work".
Mitchell, who was convicted after the jury deliberated for about eight hours, will be sentenced on Friday.
