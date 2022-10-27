Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate.
Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong, 67, in north-west London in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and dumping it in Devon.
Ms Chong's headless remains were found by holidaymakers in Salcombe, 200 miles from her home in Wembley.
Mitchell forged a will in Ms Chong's name in an attempt to gain money for renovating her house.
Ms Chong had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with her mental health, the Old Bailey had heard.
She had initially offered to invest £200,000 for renovations at Mitchell's property, also in north-west London, but changed her mind.
Shortly afterwards, she went missing before her remains were discovered 16 days later.
Mitchell, who was convicted after the jury deliberated for about eight hours, will be sentenced on Friday.
