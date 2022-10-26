Museum of London: Festivals and night visits to mark closure
The Museum of London is to mark the closure of its London Wall premises with two free weekend festivals, and by staying open throughout the night.
The venue has been based in the City since 1976, but will move to the former market site in West Smithfield in 2025.
Family festivities will be held on 26 and 27 November, while a music festival will take place the following weekend with people able to to visit overnight.
The museum's director said the events would "mark the end of an era".
Various activities will take place at the family weekend, including what has been described as "London's biggest table football competition" with the person coming out on top winning an England shirt and poster signed by England captain Harry Kane.
There will also be arts and crafts, immersive tours, theatrical performances and a baby rave for younger visitors.
The music festival on 3 and 4 December will feature performances and a DJ platform with people able to explore the greatest hits of the capital since the 1970s.
Having opened at 10:00 GMT on the Saturday, the museum will also welcome visitors throughout the night until 17:00 the following day, allowing people to see galleries containing the likes of Oliver Cromwell's death mask and a sword belonging to Admiral Nelson at night.
A late-night film festival developed in collaboration with Film London will also take place.
The venue will change its name to The London Museum when it moves to its new multimillion-pound building, with a festival taking place in late 2025 before the official opening in 2026.
Sharon Ament, the museum's director, said a "fantastic party" had been planned "to celebrate the Museum of London's 45 years at London Wall".
"We're looking forward to one final hurrah before we continue the museum's next chapter in our new location at West Smithfield," she added.
