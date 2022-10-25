London: Two men dead after triple shooting in Ilford
- Published
Two men have been killed and another has been left critically injured after a shooting in east London.
Armed police were called to reports of a fight in progress and shots being fired in Henley Road, Ilford, just after midnight.
One of the victims, in his 20s, died at the scene while another died a short while later, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force urged anyone with information to come forward.
No arrests have been made.
Road closures around the area remain in place while officers carried out investigations.
Police believe they know the identity of the victim in his 20s, and say the force is working to confirm the identity of the other man. Officers are working to inform their families.
The third shooting victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk