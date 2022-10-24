Lady Leshurr assaulted ex-girlfriend, court hears
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and her new partner in east London, a court has heard.
The 34-year-old artist - real name Melesha O'Garro - allegedly assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea around 05:00 BST on Saturday.
The women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.
Thames Magistrates' Court heard Ms Boyea was driving in Walthamstow when two women flagged down her car.
Ms Boyea who is said to be the partner of Ms O'Garro's ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let Ms O'Garro inside the car before realising who she was.
The musician then began shouting at her in the vehicle, the court was told.
The pair eventually became involved in a street fight in which Ms O'Garro allegedly assaulted the left hand of Ms Boyea, who then phoned Ms Hussein, the court heard.
When Ms Hussein intervened, the woman who had been with Ms O'Garro, 28-year-old Sherelle Smith, assaulted her, prosecutors claim.
Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina said Ms O'Garro, who is known for her popular Queen's Speech series of freestyles, also assaulted Ms Hussein during the melee, which is said to have occurred after the musician left a club in Hackney Wick.
The BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, is set to face a jury trial charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ms Smith, from Yardley, Birmingham, is also charged with one count of the same offence.
They both entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail with conditions banning contact with the complainants.
A further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court will take place on 21 November.
