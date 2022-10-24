Andrew Cawker death: Mother guilty of child cruelty
A mother has been found guilty of cruelty after her toddler was killed by her boyfriend.
Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by Scott Coombe, 24.
Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting the toddler on three occasions.
Andrew's mother Tamika Beaton, 25, from Peckham, will be sentenced on 18 November.
Earlier in the trial at the Old Bailey, jurors were told Beaton put "her own interests" before Andrew's with "catastrophic" consequences.
She had denied neglecting Andrew and failing to protect him from her boyfriend, but a jury found her guilty of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.
'Catastrophic consequences'
The court heard Andrew was vigorously shaken and thrown when Coombe become "irritated" while caring for him and he never regained consciousness after hitting his head on the floor.
Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC said after calling 999, Coombe told the operator the child "was just playing, then he started looking a bit stiff and then he collapsed in front of me and he's not woken up for 10 to 15 minutes", but "this was a lie".
She told the court "it was apparent to Tamika Beaton that Andrew was receiving unexplained injuries whilst in Scott Coombe's care".
Both Beaton and the boy's father took photos of the injuries as well as taking him to a doctor for his blood to be tested in case he was prone to easy bruising.
"He wasn't. His bruises were as a result of being assaulted by Scott Coombe and it must have been obvious to Tamika Beaton that it was Scott Coombe who was doing it," the prosecutor said.
Jurors had been told Beaton had tried to cover up the abuse by claiming Andrew got large bruises when he knocked himself and on one occasion told Mr Cawker scratches on Andrew's nose were caused by the toddler's long nails.
Miss O'Neill added Beaton also "tried to cover up the injuries by blaming Ben Cawker, his father, for causing them".