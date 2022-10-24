Frank McKeever: Two people charged with murder of missing man
A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for more than a year, the Met Police has said.
Frank McKeever, 63, from Islington, north London, was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park near the junction with Highbury Grange.
Surie Suksiri, 30, from Islington, and Juned Sheikh, 47, from Camberwell, south-east London, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr McKeever's body has not been found.
The Met had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to Mr McKeever's whereabouts.
Despite searching buildings, open spaces and waterways, police have been unable to find him.
'Cheerful and gentle'
His family had issued an appeal after his disappearance, saying: "He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City.
"We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour. He had a zest for life and loved chatting to people."
