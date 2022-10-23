Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August.
Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed.
The teenager was arrested in Bristol on Saturday and remained in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the stabbing.
On Wednesday, two men, aged 18 and 23, were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder and a 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The woman and the 18-year-old man were bailed pending further inquiries, while the 23-year-old man was released under investigation.
Mr Nembhard, who was from Bristol, was stabbed under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove on 29 August.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died.
