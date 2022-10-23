Stratford stabbing: Woman dies and another is injured
A woman has died and another has been injured after a stabbing at a residential property in east London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Windmill Lane in Stratford, Newham, about 03:35 BST.
Two women with "stab injuries" were found at the property and one, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
The other woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital where her condition was not thought to be life-threatening.
The force said "urgent inquiries" to trace a man who was "believed to be known to both women" were ongoing.
Ch Insp Lisa Parker said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with both of these women as well as their friends and family.
"I know that people in Newham, and in particular those in the Stratford area, will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident.
"I share their concern, and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.
"Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you."
