Goodmayes Park: Murder charge after man found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in an east London park.
The man, believed to be aged 60, was found unresponsive in Goodmayes Park, Redbridge, Ilford, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Inquiries are ongoing to contact the man's next of kin, the force added.
Marius Ziugzda, 46, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.
