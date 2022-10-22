Kane Moses stabbing: Boy, 17, charged with murder
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was killed in north London.
Kane Moses, 19, was stabbed on Tottenham High Road, near Holcombe Market, in Haringey, on 30 September.
A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the chest, the Metropolitan Police said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Edinburgh on Wednesday and taken to a London police station before being charged on Friday.
The force said he was charged with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article and was due at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
