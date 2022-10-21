Thornton Heath: Minister expresses sorrow over fatal gas explosion
- Published
A government minister has said he was "very sorry for the awful" gas explosion which killed a four-year-old girl at a home in south London.
Sahara Salman died when a house on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed in August.
Three people were seriously injured, including an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman.
Housing Minister Lee Rowley said he was very sorry for the challenges the residents had faced.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes for days while the leak was fixed following the explosion on 8 August.
"This is about families who have been affected by really tragic events. It doesn't just impact one family, it impacts entire streets," he told the House of Commons.
"Whenever we see a tragedy like this, one of the few good things that comes out of it is the ability of the community to come together."
One house was completely destroyed by the explosion, while two neighbouring terraced homes suffered extensive damage and several more had smashed windows.
After the house collapsed, residents said they had made at least 18 calls to report gas smells in the days before it happened.
Mr Rowley made the comments in Parliament during an adjournment debate called for by the area's local MP, Siobhain McDonagh.
"The community pulled together in the aftermath of this explosion but it is time for action.
"The community do want answers why this happened, could it have been prevented, and how can we stop a tragedy like this happening again," said Mr Rowley.
He explained that an ongoing investigation by the Met Police and Health and Safety Executive meant he was limited in what he could say, but added that, broadly speaking, companies involved in the transmission of gas must comply with the gas safety regulations.
Mr Rowley said he would also speak to the minister for local government about the speed of the gas replacement project which aims to replace old and deteriorating metal pipes with plastic ones.
Ms McDonagh said some residents had expressed concerns they had been presented with large fees and were worried about large premiums in the future through no fault of their own.
In response, he said he would "expect every insurance company to put their customers first.
"It will be very clear which companies do and which companies do not, and we will be watching."
