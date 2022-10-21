TfL makes over £90m from expanded ULEZ, says RAC
- Published
Transport for London (TfL) generated more than £90m last year from expanding the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone.
Last October, the ULEZ was expanded to include all areas within the North and South Circular roads.
Most drivers in vehicles that do not comply with emissions standards are charged £12.50 a day.
The data was taken from TfL and analysed by motoring services firm, the RAC.
The RAC found that between November 2021 and June 2022 inclusively, an average of 1.9 million journeys were made into the whole zone every month, resulting in £112.5m of revenue from those required to pay. A total of £93.6m of which was income as a result of the expansion.
A consultation took place in the summer over plans to expand the ULEZ further to all of Greater London from August 2023, but the London mayor said last week that this date could be delayed.
Sadiq Khan said he had appointed an independent analyst to look at the latest expansion proposals following criticism of the consultation process.
But the Mr Khan insisted he wouldn't "pre-judge" the issue and make a final decision, until he had received a report from Transport for London (TfL) by Christmas.
The RAC said worries about the rising cost of living are forcing drivers, who are currently or may be affected by the ULEZ, to make difficult choices about their cars.
Nicholas Lyes, the RAC's head of roads policy, said: "While we accept that action is needed to reduce toxic emissions from vehicles, the cost-of-living crisis is hurting drivers in the pocket and there is a risk that further enlarging the zone will be hugely costly for those with older vehicles, who can least afford to change them for something newer.
Clean air 'human right'
"RAC research suggests drivers are holding on to their vehicles for longer, so there is a real risk that more people with non-compliant vehicles will be forced to pay a charge they can ill-afford to.
"We would encourage the mayor to take a pragmatic approach and redouble his efforts to support lower-income families and businesses with non-compliant vehicles with a targeted scrappage scheme ahead of any expansion plans."
However, Mr Khan said "the status quo in relation to the poor quality of air in London is just not on".
"There has been no single policy that has improved the air as much as the ULEZ. In central London and inner London, we've managed to reduce toxic air by almost a half," he said.
"I think clean air is a human right. Why can't those in outer London who suffer the worst air pollution, have the worst numbers of premature deaths, also benefit from clean air?"
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk