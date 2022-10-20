Horse Guards Parade: Suicidal man cleared of trying to stab policeman
- Published
A man with a knife who charged at armed police in central London has been cleared of trying to stab an officer.
Prashanth Kandhaiah, 30, sprinted towards officers at Horse Guards Parade on 19 April, brandishing a kitchen knife, Southwark Crown Court was told.
Mr Kandhaiah from Thamesmead, south-east London, told the jury: "I didn't go there to stab an officer. I went there to get shot."
The court heard he had made at least four attempts to end his own life.
He had told doctors of his suicide-by-police plan as far ago as October 2020.
Not a terrorist
The court heard one officer readied his gun but lost his footing while being chased and fell.
Mr Kandhaiah said "please shoot me" before a second officer Tasered him, the jury heard.
The day before, he had searched online for the 2019 London Bridge terror attack - when Usman Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing to death Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones.
Giving evidence, Mr Kandhaiah, told jurors he was not a "terrorist".
'Very vulnerable'
PC Ravinder Digpaul told jurors he felt "very vulnerable" and "scared" and was "trying to do anything I can, really, to avoid being stabbed".
In body-worn camera footage, another officer can be heard ordering Mr Kandhaiah to "get down" and "stay down" while the knifeman is screaming before asking officers to "shoot me".
Mr Kandhaiah told jurors: "I thought as soon as they saw me they would shoot me.
"It's central London so they take it very seriously.
"I thought they wouldn't play around."
After just over an hour of deliberating on Thursday, jurors acquitted him to attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.
He had already pleaded guilty to having a knife and threatening another person with a blade.
Judge Adam Hiddleston remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing on 9 December.
If you’ve been affected by issues surrounding suicide or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk