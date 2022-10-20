Man arrested after woman stabbed in Edgware Road coffee shop
A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a coffee shop in north-west London.
Passers-by intervened to help the woman, who suffered stab wounds during the incident near the Marks and Spencer store on Edgware Road earlier.
They detained the man until police arrived.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for stab injuries and taken to hospital. Her condition was described as not life-changing.
The man was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The Met Police said it believed the victim and suspect knew each other.
Specialist firearms officers were among those sent out but no Taser or police firearms were discharged.
The owner of a shop across the road from the scene of the stabbing said members of the public had chased a suspected attacker and held him before police arrived.
Omar Awada, 47, said: "He tried to run away but the local guys managed to catch him and they beat him until the police came.
"It was like Tom And Jerry, they were on him right and left, the guys."
A police cordon was set up around Maison Du Sultan and a neighbouring Costa coffee shop.
A glass shisha pipe could be seen on its side on the ground outside the front door of Maison Du Sultan, while chairs and a small table could also be seen knocked over.
