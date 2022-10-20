Just Stop Oil protests: Clean-up after Harrods sprayed with orange paint
Luxury department store Harrods is undergoing a clean-up operation after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed the iconic shopfront with orange paint.
About 20 protesters gathered outside the store in Knightsbridge in central London on Thursday morning, with many gluing themselves to the road.
Police are in attendance and two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Brompton Road has been closed westbound while police deal with the activists.
A video shared to the Just Stop Oil Twitter page shows protesters spraying the distinctive orange paint over the windows. Members of the public can be heard asking, "what are you doing?"
In a statement Harrods said: "Several individuals staged a minor protest this morning on the corner of Brompton Road and Hans Crescent.
"The local police are resolving this issue swiftly and with the support of our security team, and we thank them both for their support.
"We will welcome customers in store as normal today."
It is the second time Just Stop Oil protesters have carried out direct action in the Brompton Road area of central London.
Last week, 28 people were arrested after three roads in the area were blocked, bringing all traffic to a halt.
