Kidnap and murder charges after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
- Published
Three people have been charged with the murder of man whose body was found in woodland two days after going missing.
Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October.
Mr Alpergin and a woman were taken from a house in Ebony Crescent in Enfield, north London, on 13 October, police said.
Two men aged, 55 and 25, and a 17-year-old boy are due in court later.
Erdogan Ulcay, 55, from Camden, north London, Ali Kavak, 25, from Tottenham, and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with the kidnap of the woman, who was found physically unharmed.
The defendants are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
A fourth man, 55, has been bailed until November pending further inquiries.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Alpergin died from severe trauma and further forensic tests are now taking place.
