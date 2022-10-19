Notting Hill Carnival: Murder arrests over rapper Takayo Nembhard stabbing
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at the Notting Hill Carnival in August.
Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed.
A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday.
A woman, 20, was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Met Police said.
The three are in police custody in Bristol and London.
Mr Nembhard, who was from Bristol, was stabbed under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove. It was broad daylight and crowds of several hundred people were in the immediate area.
He died in hospital from a single wound to the femoral artery.
Police continue to ask for any witnesses to contact them.