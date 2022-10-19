Wembley: Man accused of killing ex who fell to death - court
A man has denied murder after his ex-partner is believed to have fallen to her death from a window near London's Wembley Stadium, the Old Bailey heard.
Leonidas Georgalla, 50, admitted breaching a restraining order on the day that Kathleen John, 39, reportedly fell from a height in London Road, Wembley, on 29 July.
Emergency services were called in the early hours but Ms John died at the scene, the court heard.
A trial date was set for 3 July 2023.
A post-mortem examination found Ms John had suffered significant injuries consistent with a heavy fall, including multiple fractures.
Mr Georgalla, Weald Lane, Harrow, north-west London, appeared in court by video link. He denied murdering Ms John but admitted acting in breach of a restraining order on the day she died.
The trial is expected to last three weeks.
