Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege.
Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges of murder, attempted rape and robbery.
Mr McSweeney, of Dagenham, failed to attend a plea hearing at the Old Bailey, which was adjourned to Monday.
He remains in custody.
Mr McSweeney is accused of robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, attempting to rape her, and kicking and stamping on her, according to prosecutors.
A post-mortem examination found she had suffered multiple serious injuries.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb also fixed a trial to start at the Old Bailey on 5 December.
