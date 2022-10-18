Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
- Published
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard.
Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London.
The Old Bailey heard from Ms Chong's neighbour, who said the 67-year-old held spiritual sessions in her garden.
"She said she was being healed by Jemma and by Jesus," she told the jury.
Jurors have heard that Ms Chong had schizophrenia and was referred to a mental health team after sending letters to Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.
The prosecution claims Ms Mitchell, a former osteopath, killed Ms Chong and forged her will to get money to pay for house repairs.
The court was previously shown CCTV of Ms Mitchell leaving Ms Chong's home with a large blue suitcase, which the prosecution claims contained the older woman's body.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, Dr Curtis Offiah said Ms Chong had sustained a complex head injury "at or around the time of death" and that she would have fitted in the suitcase "with or without her head".
A former lodger of Ms Chong described her as "lovely" and "very chatty", although her behaviour later changed when she became "passionate" about politics.
Ms Mitchell denies murder and the trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk