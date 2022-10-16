Lee house fire: Man dies in semi-detached home

Waite Davies Road in LeeGoogle
Waite Davies Road is in the borough of Lewisham

A man has died following a house fire in south-east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a semi-detached house on Waite Davies Road in Lee, Lewisham, at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday.

The whole of the two-storey property was badly damaged in the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated, LFB said.

Six fire engines from Eltham, Lewisham, Lee Green, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill stations went to the scene.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics