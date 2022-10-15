Van Gogh's Sunflowers: Women charged with damaging frame
Two women have been charged with causing criminal damage to the frame of one of Van Gogh's Sunflowers paintings.
The masterpiece had what appeared to be tomato soup thrown at it in the National Gallery on Friday.
Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Clapham, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The Metropolitan Police said a total of 28 arrests were made in relation to a day of protests in central London.
Another woman, Lora Johnson, 38, from Southwold, Suffolk, has been charged with criminal damage to the main sign outside New Scotland Yard.
Yellow paint was thrown over the sign and activists blocked the road in front of the Met Police's headquarters during Just Stop Oil protests on Friday.
The National Gallery said the Van Gogh, which is covered by glass, had a "red substance, what appeared to be tomato soup" thrown at it.
The work, created in 1888, was back on display about six hours later.
The Met Police said of the 28 arrests made on Friday, 25 had been bailed pending further inquiries.