Bishopsgate knife attacks: Second man charged
- Published
A second man has been charged over an attempted phone robbery in the City of London which left six people injured, three needing hospital treatment.
One man had to have 52 stitches across his face after he was slashed with a knife in Bishopsgate on 6 October.
A 23-year-old man from Haringey has been charged with various offences, including robbery and grievous bodily harm, police said.
Another man was previously charged, accused of causing GBH.
That 25-year-old man from Highbury was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and possessing a Class B drug.
Officers from the City of London Police attended reports of three attacks at 09:45 BST on 6 October.
Part of Bishopsgate was later cordoned off.
The latest man to be charged is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon and Class B drugs.
A woman, aged 20, was also charged with with assisting an offender.
She has since been bailed, while the latest man is being held in custody.
