New hosts of BBC Radio London Breakfast named
- Published
BBC Radio London has announced Salma El-Wardany and Riz Lateef as the new line-up of its Breakfast Show starting from 31 October.
Salma will front the show from Monday to Thursday from 07.00 to 10.00, and Riz will present on Friday mornings.
Salma joined BBC Radio London as a new voice in 2018 and has fronted a host of shows across the schedule.
She currently presents the Friday afternoon show at the station.
Riz, who was born and raised in the capital, is the main face of BBC London News on BBC One.
The new BBC Radio London Breakfast Show will share stories from listeners across the capital, as well as the latest news, travel, sport, weather and music.
Salma said: "I'm incredibly excited to kick off a new era of BBC Radio London Breakfast. Keeping Londoners across 32 boroughs informed, entertained and motivated for the day ahead is not something I take lightly. It's a privilege to rise every morning with the best city in the world."
Riz said: "Well, what an honour. I'm delighted and looking forward to being 'your Friday friend' on BBC Radio London Breakfast, joining a wonderful team. Whether it's challenging times or joyous moments, I'll always give Londoners my best with passion, chat and a smile. I'd best start setting my early alarm!"
Sara David, Executive Editor at BBC Radio London, said: "I am thrilled that Salma and Riz will be waking up London. They are superb presenters who will provide the best and brightest way to start the day in the capital."
The pair will replace Vanessa Feltz, who left the station after more than two decades in August.
You can listen to the Radio London Breakfast Show on weekdays from Monday 31 October 07.00-10.00 GMT. Listen on 94.9FM, DAB and from anywhere on the BBC Sounds app.