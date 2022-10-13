ULEZ: Mayor of London admits zone expansion could be delayed
- Published
London's mayor has conceded for the first time he might delay plans to extend the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Sadiq Khan has appointed an independent analyst to look at proposals to extend the daily £12.50 levy on polluting cars to all of Greater London.
It follows criticism of this summer's consultation process.
But the mayor insisted he wouldn't "pre-judge" the issue and make a final decision, until he had received a report from Transport for London (TfL) by Christmas.
Under the current scheme, drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are charged £12.50 to enter London within the city's north and south-circular orbital roads.
Under the expansion proposals, motorists entering outer London would also pay the levy.
The Conservatives called on the mayor to cancel plans to extend the zone given the energy crisis and cost-of-living pressures.
Mr Khan, who is also chair of TfL, said he had to wait for a consultation report from the organisation on the proposals, due before Christmas, before deciding to go ahead.
Leaked data from the consultation, which closed in July, showed two thirds of respondents opposed the ULEZ extension, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The paper also reported there were concerns about whether some negative responses had been discounted.
Last week, the mayor said YouGov research showed more than half of Londoners supporting the extended zone, compared to 27% against.
Mr Khan told the London Assembly on Thursday that there had been reports that people living outside London had been encouraged by campaign groups to register their opposition on social media.
He announced a plan by TfL to appoint an independent analyst to go through the consultation data to ensure it had been conducted appropriately.
Conservative members on the Assembly subjected Mr Khan to sustained questioning at Mayor's Question Time.
He told them he had no knowledge of the consultation results, had not asked questions about them and would only make a decision once TfL had reported back.
He was asked to "rule out" the extension because of people's anxieties about cost-of-living pressures, but declined to do so.
He added people in outer London were more concerned about the financial pressures that needed addressing now, given what he called the government's "damaging" mini-budget.