Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard.
Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah.
Ms Mitchell is alleged to have disposed of her body more than 200 miles (320km) from London, in Devon, in June 2021.
Ms Chong's body was discovered decapitated in woodland near Salcombe.
Ms Mitchell, on trial at the Old Bailey, has denied murder.
Ms Chong, 67, from Wembley in north-west London, was reported missing from her home on 11 June 2021.
Jurors heard on Tuesday that Ms Chong's remains were found 16 days later, lying at the bottom of some steps near Salcombe, and the area was cordoned off and an extensive search began.
Four days later, her head was discovered about 10m (30ft) away in undergrowth, the court was told.
On the second day of Ms Mitchell's trial, jurors heard that during a search of her home a will was found in Ms Chong's name.
Deenna Heer KC, prosecuting, said the document appointed the defendant as one of the trustees.
Jurors heard that apart from some specific gifts to charity, the will purported to leave 95% of the deceased's estate to the defendant "to be applied for the benefit of [Ms Mitchell's home address] projects" and 5% to the defendant's mother.
Ms Heer KC said in this case the "motive is clear: money".
The barrister added: "A large sum of money was needed to complete the repairs on the defendant's house and, in Mee Kuen Chong, the prosecution says the defendant found someone from whom she thought she could get that money, if not when she was alive… then by forging her will after she had killed her."
The trial continues.
