Tower of London 'random' stabbing suspect sought by police
A man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed "at random" near the Tower of London, the Met Police says.
Detectives have released a picture of a man they say they urgently need to speak to about the attack in Trinity Square at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
The 57-year-old victim was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.
Det Sgt Ben Stephenson said: "This appears to have been a random attack."
He said nothing was taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker.
Det Sgt Stephenson said there was "no definite information to suggest there is any further risk to the public" but urged the public not to approach the man.
He said: "We are taking the unusual step of releasing this image very early in our investigation. We urgently want to locate this man."