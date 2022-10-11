Film agent felt intimidated by YouTuber on car bonnet, court told
A film agent felt intimidated when a YouTuber known for catching celebrities breaking the Highway Code "jumped" on the bonnet of his car, a court heard.
Paul Lyon-Maris, 60, is said to have become "enraged" when Mike Van Erp, 50, tried to stop him driving his Range Rover on the wrong side of the road.
Mr Van Erp was allegedly twice hit by the car on the outer circle of Regent's Park, central London, last September.
Southwark Crown Court heard Mr Lyon-Maris denies dangerous driving.
The agent, from Belsize Park, north-west London, also denies common assault.
The jury heard Mr Van Erp was famous for filming people breaking traffic laws, including the former boxer Chris Eubank and film director Guy Ritchie.
In court, the cyclist said he gained "notoriety" after broadcaster Jeremy Vine retweeted a video of him on the bonnet of a Mercedes.
The Dutch national told jurors the stretch of road was nicknamed "Gandalf Corner" after he was called "Bike Gandalf" by a follower, in reference to a quote from Sir Ian McKellen's Lord Of The Rings character: "You shall not pass."
"Ironically, [Mr Lyon-Maris] was the agent of Sir Ian McKellen," Mr Van Erp said.
The court heard he stepped out in front of Mr Lyon-Maris, who represents clients including James Bond star Daniel Craig, when he saw him drive on to the wrong side of the road.
He said fell on the Range Rover's bonnet "like a crash test dummy" when it was driven at him, before it stopped and hit him a second time, knocking off his camera.
Mr Van Erp said he lifted up his legs to avoid being dragged underneath the vehicle, while clinging on and keeping hold of his selfie stick, before the car turned the corner and came to a stop.
Mr Lyon-Maris has admitted ignoring a keep left sign - an offence for which he has been separately prosecuted.
Giving evidence, he said he had not heard of Mr Van Erp, who stepped out in front of his car carrying a selfie stick.
"Being met with this rather intimidating figure, I just came up with something I thought might calm the situation and said, 'I'm on my way to a doctor's appointment', he said.
"Before I knew it, he was on my bonnet."
The defendant said he was "surprised and a little intimidated", adding: "I'm not a person who becomes enraged."
"I did not move forward. He jumped on to the bonnet, moved back and jumped on again," he said.
The trial continues.