Charges after three hurt in alleged City of London phone snatch
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged after three people suffered stab wounds when they tried to stop an alleged phone robbery in the City of London.
Part of Bishopsgate was cordoned off during the incident on Thursday.
Louis Parkinson, from Highbury, north London, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Mr Parkinson is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The three hurt people were taken to hospital but none were in a life-threatening condition.
City of London Police said officers were hunting for a second suspect.
