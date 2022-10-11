Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told
- Published
A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard.
Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe.
Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting the toddler on three occasions.
Andrew's mother Tamika Beaton, 25, from Peckham, denies child cruelty.
Opening the case against Ms Beaton, prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC said Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Coombe in the months before the toddler's death on 22 July 2019.
She explained that Ms Beaton had separated from Andrew's father Ben Cawker, 31, and confirmed her relationship with Coombe in December 2018, with Andrew then beginning to show "regular bruising" from March 2019.
'Must have been obvious'
The court heard that in July, Andrew was vigorously shaken and thrown when Coombe become "irritated" while caring for him, and he never regained consciousness after hitting his head on the floor.
Miss O'Neill said after calling 999, Coombe told the operator the child "was just playing, then he started looking a bit stiff and then he collapsed in front of me and he's not woken up for 10 to 15 minutes", but "this was a lie".
She told the court "it was apparent to Tamika Beaton that Andrew was receiving unexplained injuries whilst in Scott Coombe's care", and both she and the boy's father took photos of the injuries as well as taking him to a doctor for his blood to be tested in case he was prone to easy bruising.
"He wasn't. His bruises were as a result of being assaulted by Scott Coombe and it must have been obvious to Tamika Beaton that it was Scott Coombe who was doing it," the prosecutor argued.
'Catastrophic consequences'
Jurors were told Ms Beaton had tried to cover up the abuse by claiming Andrew got "large bruises" when he knocked himself, and on one occasion told Mr Cawker that scratches on Andrew's nose were caused by the toddler's long nails.
Miss O'Neill added Ms Beaton also "tried to cover up the injuries by blaming Ben Cawker, his father, for causing them".
The court heard that on 10 April 2019, Ms Beaton sent Mr Cawker photos of the toddler's bruised ribs but insisted it must have happened when Andrew was with him, and said she had been advised "by someone" not to let her son stay with him until the bruising had cleared.
"She was putting her own interests before those of Andrew, with the most catastrophic consequences for Andrew," Miss O'Neill said.
Ms Beaton is not accused of hurting Andrew herself, but of failing to protect him from her boyfriend. She denies a charge of wilfully ill-treating or neglecting Andrew in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or cause injury to his health.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk