Shante Daniel-Folkes: Two Met officers charged over fatal crash
- Published
Two Met Police officers have been charged with driving offences after a woman was killed when she was hit by a patrol car in south London.
Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, died when she was struck by the car in Stockwell Road, Brixton, on 9 June 2021.
PC Nadeem Patel, 27, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, while PC Gary Thomson, 30, was charged with dangerous driving.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 October.
The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The two officers had been responding to an emergency incident at the time of the crash, according to the police watchdog.
PC Patel was driving the car which struck Ms Daniel-Folkes, while PC Thomson was in a separate vehicle.
The Met said the officers are both currently on restricted duties.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk