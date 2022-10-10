Bishopsgate stabbings: Arrest over central London attack
A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed when they tried to stop a phone robbery in central London.
The 25-year-old was detained in Islington, north London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
Members of the public intervened when the attackers struck in Bishopsgate on Thursday morning.
None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officers were alerted at 09:45 BST on Thursday to reports of three stabbings, which left the injured needing hospital treatment.
Part of Bishopsgate was cordoned off, near to Camomile Street.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
City of London Police previously said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.
