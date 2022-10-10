Anthony Bird murder: Man battered victim in 1980, court told
A man who confessed to murdering a man more than 40 years ago told police he "battered" him with a lump of wood in west London, a court has heard.
Anthony Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square in 1980.
His murder remained unsolved for 41 years, until John Paul, 61, walked into Hammersmith police station in May and alleged confessed to killing Mr Bird.
Mr Paul has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Bird at the Old Bailey.
He also pleaded not guilty to an alterative offence of manslaughter.
Opening the trial on Monday, John Price KC described how Mr Paul entered Hammersmith Police Station at 09:38 BST on 5 May.
The court heard that Mr Paul, of Maida Vale, told the desk clerk at the police station he had come to report a crime.
Asked what crime, he allegedly replied: "Murder."
The court heard that he said he had killed a man in around 1980 but could not explain why.
He allegedly then told a police officer: "He approached me and just spoke to me and just talked me into having sex with him.
"He took me back to his place ... I tied him with cord.
"I think the cord was black, I'm not sure. I tied him with a cord, his ankles, his hands, his arms, on the bed naked.
"There was a piece of wood ... I used the piece of wood to batter him."
Police then flagged up the unsolved case of Mr Bird's murder and subsequently arrested Mr Paul.
Mr Price told jurors that Mr Bird was gay and was known to pick up men for sex.
He was last seen alive late on the night of 3 June 1980, in the Queensway area.
He told friends he "had his eye on a black lad" and had hurried after him, the court heard.
Mr Paul allegedly told doctors years later that the man had propositioned him for sex while he was out to steal something and had gone home with him.
Two wood planks
Jurors heard how after Mr Bird failed to turn up for work, police were called to his one-bedroom flat which officers said was "ransacked".
Mr Price told jurors that officers then found the body of Mr Bird, who was naked and was laid on his side.
"Black electrical flex was bound tightly around his left wrist and around his left ankle.
"There was the mark of a cord around his right wrist.
"There were numerous marks and apparent bruising on his body," the prosecutor added.
The court was told two planks of wood were found at the scene.
Mr Price told jurors that Mr Paul's fingerprints were taken and matched to evidence from the crime scene.
He said: "The main issue in the case will be whether when he killed Tony Bird, as it is submitted he undoubtedly did, John Paul intended to kill Mr Bird or at least to cause him really serious harm."
The trial continues.