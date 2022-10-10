Hammersmith Apollo: Evacuation in Dariush Eghbali concert
- Published
Thousands of people were evacuated from the Hammersmith Apollo concert venue in London following a security alert.
An anonymous caller made the threat to police shortly after 20:00 BST on Sunday during a concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali.
Officers went to speak to staff at the west London venue and managers evacuated the building as a precaution.
The Met Police said there were no reports of injuries, and no items of suspicion were found.
Videos on social media show crowds gathered outside the building after the incident, chanting in protest against the Iranian government.
The Met said in a statement: "There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine, but officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern.
"Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution."
It added that its officers remained on site to "facilitate the safe departure of those who were in attendance at the venue".
Mr Eghbali, 71, is described on the Apollo website as "one of the most well known and loved Iranian singers of all time".
The concert was Mr Eghbali's first stage event in London for seven years, according to the listing.