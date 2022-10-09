Trafalgar Square abuzz for Diwali celebrations

Hundreds of people gathered in Trafalgar Square to take part in London's Diwali on the Square event.

The event to mark the festival of lights included performances from 200 colourfully dressed dancers and performances from the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.

At dusk there will be a "light-up moment", organisers said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Diwali was a reminder of "hope for a brighter tomorrow" during challenging times.

"Diwali on the Square is a wonderful and timely opportunity for Londoners to join in that spirit, celebrating our diversity and demonstrating the strength we draw from our many and varied communities," Mr Khan said.

After the revelry, a light-up moment will be held at dusk
Hundreds of dancers took part
Sadiq Khan lit a candle during the celebration
The event has been heralded as a celebration of London's diversity
Mr Khan said the celebration was a reminder of "hope for a brighter tomorrow"
The event was organised in partnership with the Diwali in London committee
The free event also included a food marketplace and dance workshops

