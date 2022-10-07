James Markham stabbing: Teenage killer sentenced to 15 years
A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years for killing a father of three in east London.
James Markham, a 45-year-old stonemason, was stabbed when he brandished a drill bit at a group of youths who had shouted at his daughter.
He was wounded in the back, armpit and chest, fatally piercing his lung.
Passing sentence at the Old Bailey, Judge John Hillen told the boy he was "out of control".
"You had not responded to attempts to divert you away from crime and antisocial behaviour," he said.
"You regularly went missing. You have a low attendance record at school.
"Your foster parents could not prevent your behaviour."
The attacker, who was 14 at the time of the murder, was described in court as an "obnoxious teenage trouble-maker" who had breached a criminal behaviour order six times before the stabbing.
He claimed to have acted in self-defence but was found guilty in July of murder and having an offensive weapon following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told jurors Mr Markham had been "provoked beyond endurance" by the antisocial behaviour of the boy and his friends.
When a row broke out on August 9 last year, two of them were said to have goaded Mr Markham, before the defendant told a witness: "It's alright mate. He's going to get it."
The killer dropped his mobile phone as he fled after the stabbing and was arrested two days later.
The judge described Mr Markham as "a hard-working stonemason with his own business who worked hard to support and bring up his family".
His mother Anita described to the court the impact of the "wicked" murder on her family and the wider community.
Addressing the defendant, she said: "You stabbed my son Jamie Markham three times and murdered him.
"You had nothing to say, not even 'sorry, I did not mean it to happen'. You could not say it was an accident as you stabbed him three times.
"Taking my son's life has broken me.
"Jamie is in my thoughts all the time; seeing him lying there knowing I could not patch him up like when he was a kid. Wanting so much to help him, bring him back to us.
"You can never replace a child."
Mr Markham's sister Lisa Sawyer said: "I did not think things like this happened to normal people."
Of the boy, she said: "You were not even man enough to tell the truth and say sorry."
The victim's niece Amber added: "I was so angry that something like this had happened to us.
"I could not understand why someone could be so selfish as to take my uncle's life."