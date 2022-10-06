Bishopsgate: Three in hospital after City of London stabbings
- Published
Three people are in hospital after being stabbed in the City of London.
City of London Police has cordoned off part of Bishopsgate, near to its corner with Camomile Street, after being called at 09:46 BST.
Videos posted on social media showed a number of police cars and ambulances on the street. Four people were given medical treatment at the scene.
Police said the incident was ongoing but was not being treated as terror-related.
In a tweet, the City of London Police said: "We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 09:46 and officers arrived at the scene at 09:51."
London Ambulance Service (LAS) said paramedics treated four patients at the scene, with three taken to hospital.
Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster MP, said she was "concerned" about the attack.
She tweeted: "I'm in contact with City Police for updates.
"My thoughts are with all those involved including the first responders."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk